Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely fell apart at the end of the regular season. The Steelers dropped their final four games of the regular season to lose control of the division to the Baltimore Ravens and stumble their way into the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, they didn’t find their footing in the playoffs either. The Ravens defeated the Steelers 28-14 in a game that never even felt that close.

A large issue for Pittsburgh in its year-ending five-game losing streak was the diminished play of starting quarterback Russell Wilson, who developed problems protecting the football and avoiding sacks as the season stretched on.

Wilson addressed reporters on Monday and made it clear just how he feels about the Steelers moving forward. Wilson was asked if he intended to play with the Steelers next season.

He admitted that he has yet to have substantive talks with the organization on the situation, but that he would love to be back.

“That’s the plan,” Wilson told the media in the press conference.

“Obviously, I love it here and everything else. I think we have a great football team. Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, and I think there’s a lot more to do.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Pittsburgh brings Wilson back, who would play at 37 years old next season, or decides to go in a younger direction.