Russell Wilson is at the top of the depth chart for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When the team signed Russell Wilson earlier this offseason, it was widely expected that he would ultimately be the team’s starting quarterback this upcoming season, even after the Steelers also brought in former Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields. And the team took a big step toward making that a reality this week.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers announced their first depth chart of the preseason and it listed Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback over Justin Fields.

Obviously, the first depth chart of the preseason is not necessarily binding and things could certainly change in the coming weeks leading up to the season, but head coach Mike Tomlin made it very clear that the order on the depth chart is indeed an accurate measure of where the quarterbacks currently stand.

“You guys saw the depth chart that I released yesterday,” Tomlin said during a press conference on Wednesday. “That is real.”

Needless to say, this announcement led to a lot of reactions on social media.

We’ll have to see who ultimately ends up earning the final starting quarterback role over the next few weeks, but it’s pretty clear that Wilson is leading the way.

