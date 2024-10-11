Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at the quarterback position this week between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback. But it sounds like Wilson doesn’t even know what that decision will be.

During a press conference this week, Russell Wilson offered his reaction to the decision that the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing this week as he made it clear that he doesn’t even know what his role will be this Sunday.

“That’s a good question,” Wilson said according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I think for me I’m preparing in my mind to be ready to go. That’s kind of my mentality, to help us win, whatever that is.”

Wilson was named the team’s starting quarterback before the season, but Justin Fields has started the first five games in his place after he suffered a calf injury at the start of the season.

This week, however, Wilson was a full participant in practice now and has been medically cleared to return to game action.

It’s not clear whether the team will stick with Fields or go back to Wilson, but it’s certainly a difficult decision for the team.

“We all want to play,” Wilson said. “We all want to be out there. I’ve never been in this place that I’m in, and it’s tough. But at the same time, you know there are better days ahead. There are challenges along the way.”

We’ll have to see who the team chooses.

[Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]