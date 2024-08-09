Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their 2024 campaign on Friday night with a preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes standout Justin Fields, who was acquired from the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason, will start in place of former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.

Wilson injured his calf in a conditioning test during training camp and only recently got cleared to return to practice.

Wilson, speaking to reporters Wednesday, revealed he feels great after recovering from the minor injury.

“I’m feeling great,” Wilson said, according to Pro Football Talk. “Just to be fully in practice and involved and doing everything. I’ve been involved in doing all the drills and everything for the past seven, eight days, however many days it has been. But to be fully in there with the team drills, everything else, it feels great.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t ready to unleash Wilson, but that’s not stopping Wilson from pushing to start.

“I always want to play,” Wilson said. “Anytime you get the strap on the pads, it’s a blessing. Whether it’s preseason or if it’s regular season, obviously which matters a lot more, or in the postseason, which is even more important, just be out there with your teammates and everything else.

“The good thing is I get to take everything in and just learn and be in that stadium for the first time. I can’t wait. It’s going to be amazing to be in Acrisure Stadium wearing the black and gold.”

Despite Fields getting tabbed to start, Wilson will remain ready to play if Tomlin decides to go that direction at any point.

“I’m prepared to play. It’s whatever coach [Mike Tomlin] decides,” Wilson said. “He’s the boss man. He gets to make the decisions on that, but I’ll be ready to go.”

