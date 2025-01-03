Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a chance to clinch the AFC North division title with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals and a loss by the Baltimore Ravens, but that means Russell Wilson will have to play better.

And it sounds like he knows it.

While Russell Wilson shined in his first seven starts with the team, he has not performed well in the past three games, leading to three consecutive losses.

During the three-game losing streak, Wilson threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles – costly turnovers that played a big role in the Steelers suffering the losses and falling out of the top spot in the division.

It’s obviously horrible news for Wilson and the Steelers that they have fallen from the top of the division thanks in large part to Wilson’s struggles, and he offered his reaction to that situation this week as he made it clear that wants to have a bit of selective memory and simply focus on the task at hand as he tries to play better against the Bengals.

“I think the most important thing is you have got to have amnesia,” Wilson said according to the team website. “This is one of those games that they’ve got good players. We’ve got good players. There’s going to be highs, there’s going to be lows throughout a game, throughout season, throughout all that. And just having amnesia, that’s when the great things are happening, to be able to move on and move to the next play. I think that’s going to be key for winning football.”

The Bengals are still alive for a playoff spot too – they can earn a spot with a win and losses by both the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos.

Needless to say, it sounds like this will be a hard-fought game where the Steelers will need Wilson to be at his best. And it sounds like he is up to the challenge.

[Pittsburgh Steelers]