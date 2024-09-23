Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

But that doesn’t mean everyone in the Steelers locker room is exactly ecstatic about their circumstances. Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russel Wilson came to Pittsburgh to revive his career after a brutal stint with the Denver Broncos, but it’s starting to look like he won’t even get an opportunity to see the field.

After being named the starting quarterback leading up to the season, Wilson has been sidelined in the Steelers’ first three games with a lingering calf injury. His replacement, Justin Fields, has stepped in admirably, leading the Steelers to an impressive 3-0 start.

Now according to one Steelers insider, Mark Kaboly, Wilson might not be getting the job back anytime soon even when he is healthy.

“Whether he is the best person for the job is still debatable, but there is nothing that Fields has done in three games that would even suggest that he will be replaced by Russell Wilson anytime soon,” Kaboly said in a lengthy post on Twitter.

Fans on the social platform responded to Kaboly’s claim.

“It’s not debatable. Even infuses can go, we know he’s not long term. Fields should be the guy,” one fan said.

“If Tomlin decides to go with Fields he should stick with him the whole season. And I don’t care if they start losing games. The only time they need Wilson to come in is if Fields gets injured,” said another.

It seems like everyone around the team is ready to give Fields the full-time job. It’ll be interesting to see what the people in the locker room decide is the best course of action.

