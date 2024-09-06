Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially named Russell Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback after a competition with Justin Fields that lasted throughout the offseason, but it sounds like his status for Sunday’s season-opening showdown with the Falcons is now a bit in question.

On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Russell Wilson was “limited” in practice due to tightness in his calf.

“Something to watch for Sunday: #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that QB Russell Wilson reported some calf tightness and is going to get checked out by doctors. He was limited in practice,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Something to watch for Sunday: #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that QB Russell Wilson reported some calf tightness and is going to get checked out by doctors. He was limited in practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2024

Needless to say, this is pretty horrible news for Wilson, who has battled lingering injuries throughout the preseason that resulted in missed practice time and limited action during the preseason.

Obviously, the latest setback sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

would be pretty funny if wilson won the job, missed week 1 due to injury, and fields stepped up and played awesome, leading the steelers to stick with him at QB. https://t.co/JOCxDD7NYL — Dylan (@ByDylanHughes) September 5, 2024

The fun part of this is Justin Fields starts, keeps the job and turns out to be better than Caleb Williams 🤣 https://t.co/MjG1xnlSSp — BrewCrewer (@ASomers_time) September 6, 2024

The fact that he missed as much time as he did, always thought it was worse, but teams don't need to give "serious" injury reports during training camp. 35 year old QB, could be an issue! Justin Fields, could be your moment!#Steelers #HereWeGo https://t.co/OVDZls1S70 — Bill Kelly (@PlayMakaBK) September 5, 2024

Don’t think I’m ready for a full year of this. https://t.co/BBX2oKuzDt — MLBModel (@TheAlgoholic) September 6, 2024

https://twitetr.com/sportsrage/status/1831797051090464814?clear

It will certainly be interesting to see whether he will be healthy enough to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday or whether Fields will have a chance to lead the team in the season-opener, after all.

[Ian Rapoport]