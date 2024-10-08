Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to come unraveled after a promising start to the season.

After starting the year 3-0, the Steelers’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night dropped the team to 3-2 and into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the division. The loss has created an air of uncertainty around the quarterback position, as Russell Wilson gets closer to being cleared to play after a calf injury has kept him sidelined this far.

Per Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is changing his tune some on whether Wilson or Justin Fields, who has started the Steelers’ first five games, will be getting the nod in the team’s next game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Tomlin speaks quite differently about his QBs this week. Last couple weeks came in and basically said Justin Fields is starting. Didn’t say that this week. Said he will see how Russell Wilson gets through the week of practice first. Sure sounds like there is a good chance Wilson starts if he proves he’s healthy during the week,” Kaboly wrote on Twitter.

This is shocking news, considering Fields has played well throughout his time as the starter and has the Steelers at the top of a competitive division. However, it seems the finality of the situation is Russell Wilson returning as the starter whenever he’s medically cleared to go.

If the team turns to Wilson when he is healthy, it could be the end of Tomlin’s tenure in Pittsburgh if the move doesn’t pan out, as fans and the media have sung Fields’ praises all season. Wilson has more experience in the league, but his stint with the Denver Broncos hardly instills confidence that he’s the same player he was in his prime.

Mike Tomlin is known for marching to the beat of his own drum, but this time he may have gone too far. Even if Wilson is a better short-term option, it’s hard to imagine him being the long-term solution at his age.

It’ll be interesting to see how everything unfolds.