Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson is closer than ever to being available for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran quarterback spoke with reporters on Thursday about how close he was to being available for the Steelers after a calf injury relegated him to the emergency quarterback role through the first four games of the season.

“I feel like I’m right there. I got an extra day tomorrow. I still got Saturday and everything else, so that’s my mindset to get ready for Sunday,” Wilson said in a video shared to Twitter by The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly. ‘I had a real good practice today, our team did, and felt really confident today.”

Fans took to social media to weigh in on Russell’s return, and many seemed agitated at Wilson’s very presence.

“Face paint, jersey still on doing interviews for a light practice day. Russ doing Russ things,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Cosplaying as emergency QB 3.. hopefully that continues until he gets traded to the Dolphins for a 4th rounder. You heard it hear first,” a fan added.

“Idk why they’d even give him a chance. Fields has a legit shot to be our QB of the future, why (waste) precious field time on a rental?” someone asked.

“Russ has the edge in going into preseason but since he’s been out, Fields has clearly earned it. His to lose at this point,” another person said.

It’s clear that the Steelers have a controversy on their hands, it’ll be interesting to see how everything gets sorted out.