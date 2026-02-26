Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Miami (FL) defensive end Rueben Bain is one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft class. However, concerns have started to be raised concerning Bain’s arm length, though he said it’s not something that teams have mentioned to him in interviews.

“People keep bringing that up out of nowhere, but no teams brought it up to me, so I don’t bring it up either,” he said, according to ESPN. “As long as I just talk the talk and walk the walk, play with technique, nobody actually cares about it.”

Bain said that the first time he even considered his arm length was late into the season this year.

“It kind of surprised me because I never heard it all my life and I just ain’t give it the time of the day honestly,” he said. “I’m versatile and I got a hot motor,” he said. “I could do it at any position, at any time with the best effort, and it’s on film, it’s not something I’m just seeing.”

Bain is confident that he’ll be able to contribute to whatever team ends up drafting him.

“I just know that whatever team end up picking me, going to get the best out of me, going to get the best player in the draft.”

His production to this point is not something that’s been wasted on his evaluators, either.

“His tape is undeniable. He’s an unbelievable football player. He plays with great violence. His football IQ is off the charts,” Robert Saleh, the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, said.

It’ll be interesting to see where Bain lands and how he performs in his first season.