The Green Bay Packers are trying to keep things together and stop the Minnesota Vikings from running away with the division.

The Packers’ situation has been made even more challenging due to turmoil and unrest in the locker room. Wide receiver Romeo Dubbs was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team after skipping practice last week.

Dubbs has returned to the team this week and spoke to reporters about what went down.

“I absolutely wish I would have handled things differently,” Doubs said, according to Packers News.

“I had to make sure that I got the family together again,” Doubs said. “I said there were some things going on off the field. So as far as just the organization and just the staff, players, there’s nothing going on in that area. So I just want to make myself clear there.

“If we’re just talking about the moment, I’m just thankful that I’m still here. It’s a great staff, great players, great support.”

Dubbs clarified that he didn’t skip practice due to wanting a larger role in the team’s offense.

“It’s a great offense here. We’ve got some ball players in our room. I wouldn’t even go that way. I think it’s much bigger than obviously me individually finding my role. In this league, it’s just winning football games.”

Hopefully, Dubbs and the Packers are able to move past this incident and return their focus to winning football games.

