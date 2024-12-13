Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As great a season as the Pittsburgh Steelers are having, it hasn’t been without its share of ups and downs. The Steelers have had to weather a storm of injuries to its offense this season, including starting quarterback Russell Wilson and all along its offensive line.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, star wide receiver George Pickens was forced to miss the first game of his professional career with a hamstring injury suffered late in the practice week.

Fans were hopeful that rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson could step up in Pickens’ place, but it doesn’t appear to be in the cards, according to one Steelers reporter.

“He has missed all of training camp and nearly all of this season. He is not going to play because he is not ready. Next year,” Gerry Dulac of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“what exactly is promising about him?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Only thing this kid is good at is running his mouth. He conned Tomlin at the senior bowl. He is a free agent pick that talked himself into a 3rd rounder. Believe it or not he compared himself with Marvin Harrison Jr. Kid is a fraud,” one fan added.

“Not sure what happened but they buried him on the depth chart long ago and will only go with guys that have played already from this point on. Hopefully next year he gets to play,” one fan added.

“They could have traded that pick for Jeudy and brought a pick back. WR room mistakes by Omar this season looming large with GP14 injured,” another fan added.

Hopefully, Wilson can make an impact next season.

[Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]