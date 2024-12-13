Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have left fans and experts stunned this season. Despite being picked to finish last in the highly competitive AFC North by most people heading into the season, Pittsburgh is heading into this weekend’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at 10-3, and in first place in the division.

Much of the team’s success can be attributed to a receiving corp that has overperformed what many thought the group was capable of.

Headlined by star receiver George Pickens, the group has veteran quarterback and former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson playing arguably the best football of his career. Unfortunately, Pickens is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that caused him to miss the first game of his career.

To make matters worse, it looks like he isn’t the only receiver who is going to be kept to the sidelines for Pittsburgh.

Fans were hopeful that they’d see rookie receiver Roman Wilson get increased action in place of Pickens, after struggling to see the field in his first season consistently. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’ll be the case, according to one Steelers reporter.

“He has missed all of training camp and nearly all of this season. He is not going to play because he is not ready,” said the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

“Next year.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers maximize the room as currently constructed.

[Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]