Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in dire need of reinforcement for their receiving core. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that they’re coming from rookie Roman Wilson, not anytime soon at least.

Wilson has struggled to see the field in his first season as a professional, and according to one Steelers insider, those struggles look like they’ll continue into the Steelers’ Monday night game against the New York Giants.

“Steelers WR Roman Wilson suffered an aggravation of his hamstring injury during practice on Wednesday, per a team source. He did not practice today,” reported Alan Saunders on Thursday. It’s a tough development for Wilson, who seems to have the right attitude and say all the right things, but just can’t seem to get the opportunity to leave his mark.

#Steelers WR Roman Wilson suffered an aggravation of his hamstring injury during practice on Wednesday, per a team source. He did not practice today.https://t.co/1TZ8l6eRaG — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) October 24, 2024

Fans reacted to the tough break on social media.

“Man, just keep him out for the season and try again next year,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I think pittsburgh is looking to ship roman wilson to the rams and instead of coughing up a 2nd maybe it’d be a 5th to get the kupp deal done?” one person speculated.

“I’m convinced he’s not playing this year. Didn’t have injury concerns from college, these things are impossible to predict. But you know Steelers fans, they’ll say ‘another Tomlin bust,'” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Really tough start for the rookie. Stick in there pal,” one fan added.

“Ok, I’m not off of Roman Wilson from an ability (perspective) but this injury (stuff) is very frustrating. He’s practically a redshirt this season. Not Ideal,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Wilson can keep his head up. Luckily for him, there’s no one in the league better at encouraging his players and getting the best from them than Mike Tomlin.