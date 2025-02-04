Syndication: The Enquirer

Over the past several weeks, there has been a lot of talk from fans and the media regarding the favorable calls the Kansas City Chiefs have been getting in the playoffs, leading some to believe that the games were intentionally officiated in favor of the Chiefs.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, however, is not having it.

During his annual Super Bowl press conference this week, Roger Goodell was asked specifically about the officiating, and he certainly did not hold back.

While he understands why some fans could feel that the Chiefs were getting favorable treatment from the referees because of their passion, Goodell dismissed it all as a “ridiculous theory.”

“A lot of those theories are things that happen on social media and they get a new life,” Goodell said according to Pro Football Talk.

Goodell did point out that the discussion on the referees highlights the importance of officiating in the NFL and the need to make sure that the calls are correct.

That said, he also praised the officials, calling them an “outstanding” group of men and women dedicated to the game.

All eyes will be on the officiating in the Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs on Sunday.