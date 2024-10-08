Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Things always seem to be complicated where Aaron Rodgers is involved.

Rodgers’ start with the New York Jets has gotten off to a rough start. After injuring his Achilles in the first series of the season last season his return this year hasn’t been what the Jets were hoping for when they brought in the former Super Bowl champion and MVP.

The Jets are 2-3 and Rodgers hasn’t looked like his usual self for much of the season. Now changes are being made around him. In a shocking move, the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Fans reacted to the unbelievable development online.

“Blaming the coach because your 40 year old injured conspiracy theorist sucks. Good luck with that,” one person said on Twitter.

“Robert Saleh fired by Aaron Rodgers,” someone said.

“Feel bad for Saleh. That was the worst roster in football when he became head coach. He built a great defense but unfortunately never found his QB,” a fan said.

“Saleh was the best man at Matt LaFleur’s wedding. He worked with Jeff Hafley in San Francisco. Saleh coming to Green Bay in some kind of consultant role is not out of the realm of possibility,” one person added.

It’s a shocking move, but anything can happen where Aaron Rodgers is involved.