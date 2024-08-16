Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is widely regarded as one of the top tight ends in NFL history. But on Friday, he admitted that he believes one tight end in particular should be put over him.

Gronkowski was at a meet-and-greet event set up by Fanatics on Friday, where he was asked by a social media personality who goes by “Funny Marco” on X whether he believes he is better than Kelce.

In his response, he stated that he believes Kelce should be put ahead of him due to his longevity in the NFL, and the fact that he is still going strong as a key member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Aw man,” said Gronkowski. “For longevity, yes. Yes, he’s still going, I’m not. I’m on the bench.”

Gronkowski was also asked for his opinion on whether Kelce was better than San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and he again chose Kelce.

“I’m going with Kelce,” said Gronkowski. “Because he’s come through in the Super Bowl more than Kittle. So it’s Kelce.”

It’s incredibly gracious of Gronkowski to say that Kelce is better than him. But Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl Champion in his own right, very well has an argument of his own to be the greatest to ever play his position.

