The Dallas Cowboys made one of the more puzzling trades of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

Dallas gave up a fourth-round pick to acquire wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers. According to one NFL Networks reporter not every executive in the league is convinced it was the right move for Dallas.

“I asked a GM of another team his thoughts on the Cowboys trade for Jonathan Mingo. The thoughts were something ‘Talented. A little raw. Comp is too much…like way too much. Basically a net 5th. Probably is most like Tolbert of the guys there.’ The GM goes on to say ‘Just my opinion. Not a bad player but to include a 4th is rich,'” reported Jane Slater.

Slater reported on what other general managers around the league thought as well.

One told Slater that Dallas should’ve agreed to “a six for seven pick swap.”

A third general manager agreed with the first two assessments.

“That’s spot on. The value compared to the other WR trades. He’s in year two of his rookie deal. Has a skill set but raw, hasn’t produced in the league yet. Rich. Doesn’t surprise you with Dallas. They did the same thing with Trey.”

It’ll be interesting to see how things go for the Cowboys, but at this point, it’s fair to wonder if it’s time for Jones to take a step back and let someone else take the reins for the franchise. Especially, if executives around the league are openly calling his competency into question.

