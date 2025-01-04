Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, ESPN analyst Rex Ryan indicated that he planned to speak with the Jets about their head coaching vacancy after the season. And it sounds like the Jets are indeed moving forward with those conversations.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the New York Jets are planning to interview Rex Ryan for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday.

“Sources: Former #Jets coach Rex Ryan is set to interview with the Jets on Tuesday, an opportunity for Ryan to state his case to his old team,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Ryan, a current ESPN analyst, has publicly stated his desire for the post he once held. He went 46-50 for NYJ with a 4-2 playoff record,” Rapoport continued.

Obviously, Ryan previously coached the Jets from 2009 to 2014 and helped lead the team to the AFC Championship Game after each of his first two seasons.

While it’s clear that there is mutual interest between the Jets and Ryan, New York has also spoken to other coaches about the job, as well.

The Jets interviewed former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, as well as former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. The team is also set to interview current interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich this week.

Ryan currently serves as an analyst for ESPN, but it’s quite clear that he has a strong interest in returning.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Jets decide to bring back Ryan.

[Ian Rapoport]