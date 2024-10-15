Photo Credit: ESPN

Monday’s matchup between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills featured two offenses that found a ton of success, which would have typically made for a highly entertaining game. However, a number of calls in the game from officials largely overshadowed the action of the field in the eyes of many fans.

The worst thing in any game is when fans of one team feel like referees actively played a role in their team’s loss. But on Monday, officials were active early and often making a number of questionable calls against both teams.

Perhaps the worst call of the game came in the third quarter when Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa was called for roughing the passer on a play that very clearly just looked like a common sack.

Vegas must have made a call because this is the biggest joke of a roughing the passer I’ve seen nfl!! Extends a drive for the Jets pic.twitter.com/ackgGAASGH — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) October 15, 2024

The Bills would however get a very similar call of their own in the fourth quarter when Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was called for roughing the passer on Josh Allen where it appeared to be quite obvious that Allen flopped for the call.

Roughing the passer called on the Jets. Looks like Josh did some good acting. #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/cXSZARFmEw — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 15, 2024

Ultimately, there would be 204 yards in combined total penalty yardage in the game, playing a monumental role in the game and the overall viewing experience from fans at home.

After the game, fans took to social media to rip the refs for what most consider to be an absolute “ref show” that largely overshadowed some great plays on the field.

This officiating crew is a disgrace to the game — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) October 15, 2024

20 (accepted) penalties for 184 yards so far. Give the game ball to this officiating crew. — Mike McClure (@Mike5754) October 15, 2024

This officiating crew is what’s wrong with the NFL right now. This crew LOOKS to throw flags, it doesn’t react to obvious penalties. The NFL has so many rules now, there are minor infractions on every play that can be flagged. That’s not what anyone wants to see. pic.twitter.com/GPqxEkIbB7 — Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) October 15, 2024

This officiating crew thinks “playing football” is the most egregious penalty in the football rulebook https://t.co/i8tbZxEg7w — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 15, 2024

[CFBBlueprint on X]