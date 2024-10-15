A referee in the Week 6 MNF game between the Jets and Bills Photo Credit: ESPN
ArticlesNFLBy Reice Shipley on

Monday’s matchup between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills featured two offenses that found a ton of success, which would have typically made for a highly entertaining game. However, a number of calls in the game from officials largely overshadowed the action of the field in the eyes of many fans.

The worst thing in any game is when fans of one team feel like referees actively played a role in their team’s loss. But on Monday, officials were active early and often making a number of questionable calls against both teams.

Perhaps the worst call of the game came in the third quarter when Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa was called for roughing the passer on a play that very clearly just looked like a common sack.

The Bills would however get a very similar call of their own in the fourth quarter when Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was called for roughing the passer on Josh Allen where it appeared to be quite obvious that Allen flopped for the call.

Ultimately, there would be 204 yards in combined total penalty yardage in the game, playing a monumental role in the game and the overall viewing experience from fans at home.

After the game, fans took to social media to rip the refs for what most consider to be an absolute “ref show” that largely overshadowed some great plays on the field.

[CFBBlueprint on X]

About Reice Shipley

Reice Shipley is a staff writer for Comeback Media that graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Sports Media. He previously worked at Barrett Sports Media and is a fan of all things Syracuse sports.

View all posts by Reice Shipley