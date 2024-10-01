Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has found itself in a bit of a predicament.

Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts had a very questionable call that altered the outcome of the game. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit on A.D. Mitchell. During the play, CBS’s commentators mentioned that Fitzpatrick appeared to pull off and avoid contact despite running full speed and that it shouldn’t have been a flag. We now know what the league offices in New York think about the call.

Mike Tomlin spoke with the league about the call and got some clarification. “I didn’t like that call, I talked to New York yesterday, they didn’t like that call as well, but that doesn’t help me on a Monday,” Tomline said via the Steeler’s official YouTube channel.

The admission does nothing to help the Steelers or their fans, who were rightfully upset about the situation online.

“These ‘apologies’ should not go unpunished. This call should get the ref fined or fired,” one fan said on Twitter.

“So easy to review that… By time Gene even commented on it the next play didnt go off. They need to get this shit right man. Elon lands rockets on Mars but we cant get obvious calls correctly. This call alone changed the outcome of the game imo. Too critical,” another tweeted.

“Too little, too late. That drive ended the game for Pittsburgh and 39 did an INCREDIBLE job of pulling up for a clean hit. The ref was in position and blew the call,” added another.

It’s not hard to understand why fans are so upset, as the call contributed to the Steelers losing their first game of the season, dropping the team to 3-1.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers respond. Their next game is Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

