Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Could Shedeur Sanders be the next quarterback of the Cleveland Browns?

One prominent NFL Draft analyst seems to think so.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jordan Reid published his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. And in doing so, the ESPN NFL Draft analyst projected the Browns to use the No. 1 overall pick on Sanders, the Colorado star quarterback and son of Buffaloes head coach and Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

Writes Reid:

Sanders — currently my QB1 for the class — is a poised pocket passer whose game centers around his fantastic ball placement and good decision-making. His 72.6% completion rate ranks sixth in the nation. Sanders would be an ideal fit for Kevin Stefanski’s scheme, as he can operate from multiple platforms and has the pocket vision to immediately make an impact at the next level.

The idea of Sanders playing in Cleveland is certainly intriguing, especially in two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski’s offensive scheme. And there’s also the obvious question of what it would mean for the Browns’ current quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is currently underperforming during the third season of his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in Cleveland.

Reid’s projection for next year’s top pick certainly caught the attention of many. And many were quick to weigh in on social media with their thoughts regarding the potential fit.

Shedeur #1???? Can someone tell me the last time a .500 QB went #1?

What does he do exceptionally well? Sidenote: Ewers is my QB1 and only QB with a first round grade to me. https://t.co/DUoVdhN9aC — Turry 🪜 (@commenturry) October 16, 2024

I have suspicion that a certain somebody in Boulder would not let Shedeur go to Cleveland. I understand the prediction tho. https://t.co/FVmX6hLYGb — east_texas_jay (@east_tx_boy_85) October 16, 2024

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

if the Browns drafted Sheduer I think Deion would personally blow up the browns facilities himself https://t.co/VoDe1LzM49 — IcyVert (@IcyVert) October 16, 2024

Taking Sanders at 1 would be a browns thing to do https://t.co/4ujIJaQUvU — Brigs (@Aggiepilot_175) October 16, 2024

Deion wouldn’t let Shedeur step foot in Ohio https://t.co/7pWTXlldcT — By-ren (@byren_ray) October 16, 2024

Keep Shedeur away from that franchise. https://t.co/Fy9dfLjpuR — K. (@pilotpapi) October 16, 2024

[ESPN]