The Baltimore Ravens made the decision to move on from franchise legend Justin Tucker, who was widely viewed as the greatest kicker in NFL history. The Ravens are insisting that it was a football decision and not connected to the multiple sexual misconduct allegations levied against Tucker.
Regardless of their motivation in moving on from Tucker, there’s a new kicker set to take over in Baltimore: rookie Tyler Loop.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he liked what he saw from Loop in the rookie minicamp, per the Ravens’ official website.
“It was good to see it. It was good to hear it. I think as much as anything, it’s good to hear a kicker, and the way the ball comes off his foot is impressive.”
Loop said that he isn’t concerned about having to kick in the AFC North climate after spending his collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats.
“Being in the Pac-12, I got to go up to Washington, Washington State, and Oregon and play up there in some cold weather and some wind and crazy conditions,” Loop said. “It’s something that gets me excited.
“I think having a challenge to go conquer and a skillset to refine and really work on and become an expert of kicking in those conditions is something that gets me fired up.
“Learning from coaches who have been up there for a long time and learned how to be successful in the AFC North kicking, that’s something that just the sound of gets me pumped up, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
It goes without saying that Loop has some massive shoes to fill if he wants to meet the expectations Tucker set for Ravens’ fans.