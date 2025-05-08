Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Baltimore Ravens helmet during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens made the decision to move on from franchise legend Justin Tucker, who was widely viewed as the greatest kicker in NFL history. The Ravens are insisting that it was a football decision and not connected to the multiple sexual misconduct allegations levied against Tucker.

Regardless of their motivation in moving on from Tucker, there’s a new kicker set to take over in Baltimore: rookie Tyler Loop.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he liked what he saw from Loop in the rookie minicamp, per the Ravens’ official website.

“It was good to see it. It was good to hear it. I think as much as anything, it’s good to hear a kicker, and the way the ball comes off his foot is impressive.”

Loop said that he isn’t concerned about having to kick in the AFC North climate after spending his collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats.

“Being in the Pac-12, I got to go up to Washington, Washington State, and Oregon and play up there in some cold weather and some wind and crazy conditions,” Loop said. “It’s something that gets me excited.