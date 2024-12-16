Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Baltimore Ravens helmet during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have a major tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The Steelers clinch the AFC North with a win, while a Ravens win would put the teams in a two-way tie heading into the final two weeks of the season.

With such a massive game on the horizon, it looks like the Ravens know they can’t afford any distractions. Since being traded for earlier in the season, star wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been disgruntled throughout his time in Baltimore.

According to one NFL insider, it appears Baltimore isn’t willing to put up with any distractions Johnson may cause for the organization right now.

“The (Ravens) have decided to mutually excuse WR Diontae Johnson from team activities this week, team says,” reported NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Monday.

The #Ravens have decided to mutually excuse WR Diontae Johnson from team activities this week, team says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“So why trade for him? Ravens are ridiculous,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“So what was the point of trading for him in the first place?” another fan wanted to know.

“We’re just keeping him from other teams (like the Chiefs) from picking him up,” one fan speculated.

“Square peg, round hole. Was never going to work there,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Ravens end up releasing Johnson from the team.