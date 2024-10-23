Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens have completely gotten back on track after losing their first two games of the season. And perhaps unsurprisingly, star running back Derrick Henry has been a driving force in their recent success.

Henry came over on a two-year $16 million deal this past offseason to join star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Thus far, Henry has far exceeded the value that he was given by Baltimore.

Not only is Henry leading the league in rushing yards by a wide margin. But he is actually rushing for more yards individually than the large majority of teams in the NFL.

Henry’s 873 rushing yards through the first seven weeks of the NFL season is more than 23 NFL teams have rushed for in total.

While this is obviously impressive, it’s perhaps even more impressive when you look at just how efficient Henry has been on the rushing attempts he has received.

Henry has received the most rushing attempts in the NFL with 134 carries thus far. And in those rushing attempts, he has been the most efficient runner in all of football. Of the players that have received at least 50 rushing attempts on the year, Henry’s average of 6.5 yards-per-carry ranks as the highest in all of football as well.

Naturally, Henry has received a ton of praise from fans witnessing his special season.

“Derrick Henry is 100% worth the $8 million per year,” one fan wrote on X.

“Derrick Henry is on pace for 2,100 yards at 30 years old,” another wrote on X.

If Henry can put up these kinds of stats for the remainder of the season, the Ravens will be incredibly difficult for any team to stop considering Lamar Jackson’s excellence as a quarterback to go along with Henry.

