Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up before a 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

For the last four years, Tyler Huntley has been the primary backup quarterback option for the Baltimore Ravens behind Lamar Jackson. And in a surprise turn of events, it seems like he will be once again for the 2024-25 season.

Huntley surprised many by signing with the Cleveland Browns, a division rival of the Baltimore Ravens, this offseason. But instead of keeping Huntley, the Browns decided to cut him earlier this week.

The Ravens have quickly jumped at the opportunity to bring Huntley back, signing him on Friday according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: Former Pro Bowl QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is expected to sign with the #Ravens, per multiple sources. A reunion alongside Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/BVJprsJfC1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2024

Huntley has been widely regarded as one of the better backup quarterbacks in all of football in recent years, even being named to the Pro Bowl in the 2022-23 season. So it certainly makes sense why the Ravens would want him back now that he has become available again.

In nine starts over the last four years, the Ravens have just a 3-6 record under Huntley. But Huntley does at least provide the Ravens with a reliable option who is quite familiar with the Ravens coaching staff as a depth option behind Lamar Jackson.

