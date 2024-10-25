Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) celebrates his touchdown scored against the against the Minnesota Vikings with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Los Angeles Rams are “open” to the idea of trading star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. But after the team’s upset win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, it appears that plan may have changed.

Coming into this game with a 2-4 record, the Rams desperately needed a win to get back into the NFC playoff picture.

Luckily, the team got back two massive weapons offensively that played a huge part in their victory over the Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Not only did Cooper Kupp make his return to the field, but he was also joined by fellow standout wide receiver Puka Nacua, who has been out since Week 1.

Both Nacua and Kupp played a massive role on offense in their return to the field, accruing 157 yards of offense combined. Matthew Stafford had perhaps his best game of the season, throwing for four touchdowns in the 30-20 win over Minnesota.

Thursday’s game was precisely what Rams fans were hoping the team would look like this season. And it seems like their impressive game may have led to the Rams organization changing their mind about potentially trading Kupp.

After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay detailed that he is “really glad” that Kupp is back and that he “expects it to stay that way”.

“I’m really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and I expect it to stay that way,” said McVay via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Now, the Rams sit at 3-4 on the year, just one game back from the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West. So contending may be back on the mind of the Rams, which seemingly includes keeping Cooper Kupp around.

