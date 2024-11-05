Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders recently made a major shakeup to its coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as well as offensive line coach XXX and quarterbacks coach XXXX, after an embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now it seems they’ve begun the process of rebuilding the staff.

“The (Raiders) are hiring one of the NFL’s most respected offensive minds, bringing in Norv Turner as an assistant to help guide their offense, per me, (Mike Garafolo) and (Tom Pelissero). The ex-(Raiders) HC is back with the team, as his son Scott takes a more prominent role, too,” tweeted NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders are hiring one of the NFL’s most respected offensive minds, bringing in Norv Turner as an assistant to help guide their offense, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. The ex-#Raiders HC is back with the team, as his son Scott takes a more prominent role, too. pic.twitter.com/6k7185yuTC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Raiders fans, sadly you’re cooked. Good luck,” one fan said on social media.

“.483 career coaching record going to definitely lift this team out of the gutter,” one fan said sarcastically.

“God himself can’t save what’s going on with the Raiders rn,” one fan added.

“They are a mess. I do not expect Norv to turn it around or be their past this year,” one fan added.

“Won’t matter. The Raiders will still be terrible,” one fan said.

“Raiders turning to nepotism,” one fan added.

“Bringing a legend back home! Norv Turner’s experience will be huge for the Raiders’ offense. Excited to see the impact he and Scott will bring to the team,” added a fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how the move plays out.