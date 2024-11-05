Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

An already disappointing Tennessee Titans 2024 season took another hit on Monday, with Brian Callahan revealing that safety Quandre Diggs will miss the remainder of the campaign with a foot injury.

The 31-year-old Diggs suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s overtime victory over the New England Patriots when he tackled wide receiver Demario Davis. Titans trainers helped him off the field and he was taken to the locker room on a cart before being diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury.

Originally selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Diggs spent the first five seasons of his career in Detroit before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2019 NFL trade deadline. It was in Seattle that the Texas product enjoyed the best years of his career, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2020-2022.

After being released by the Seahawks following the 2023 season, Diggs signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Titans. He’s started in all eight of Tennessee’s games this season, tallying 42 tackles.

Diggs isn’t the only significant starter now expected to miss the remainder of the season for the 2-6 Titans, with center Lloyd Cushenberry III suffering a torn Achilles in Sunday’s win.

[ESPN]