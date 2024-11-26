Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Detroit Lions helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are having one of their best seasons in franchise history. At 10-1, the Lions are currently the sole possessors of the first overall seed in the NFC.

One of the few blemishes for the Lions this season has been off-the-field trouble for star wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams was involved in a traffic stop in October that forced prosecutors to review whether or not the receiver should be charged for carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

Williams was a passenger in the car that was pulled over for speeding.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released a statement on Monday about whether the facts of the case supported filing charges.

“We have looked at this case thoroughly and objectively. We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision making.

“We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Worthy via the Detroit Free Press.

“When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only.”

While the news is welcome, it comes as a bit of a surprise considering Williams can’t seem to catch a break. The young receiver was suspended for two games earlier this season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopefully, this is the last incident in what has been an extremely promising start to Williams’ career.

[Detroit Free Press]