As it turns out, Bill Belichick could be headed to Canton much sooner than expected.

On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it has made a dramatic change to its rule regarding the eligibility of coaches. While coaches previously had to wait five years, like players, since their final game before becoming eligible for the Hall of Fame’s ballot, the institution has now cut that requirement down to a single year.

As a result, Belichick — who isn’t coaching an NFL team during the 2024 season after parting ways with the New England Patriots following the 2023 season — will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as early as 2026. Belichick’s eligibility, however, would be pushed back if he takes a coaching job for the 2025 season, which many expect him to be interested in doing.

It goes without saying that Belichick will be a first-ballot, if not a unanimous selection as soon as he’s eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots head coach won six Super Bowls over the course of 24 seasons in New England and won two others as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

In addition to Belichick, the new rule could also impact former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who is currently without a head coaching job after being fired after the 2023 season. While his resume isn’t as strong as Belichick’s, the NFL All-Decade Team selection for the 2010s has a strong case to be enshrined in Canton, which is headlined by the Seahawks’ victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

