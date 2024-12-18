Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

After retiring from the NFL following the 2023 season, former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater enjoyed a successful first season as the head coach of his alma mater, Miami Northwestern (Fla.), leading the Bulls to a state championship.

Now it appears that the 10-year veteran is eyeing a return to the league, hinting to the NFL Network’s The Insiders that a comeback is already in the works.

“We’ll see how these next week and a half, two weeks play out, might be signing with a team or something,” Bridgewater said during his appearance on the show when asked about his future plans. “And then returning back to coach high school football in February. So, we’ll see.”

Pressed by Tom Pelissero, Bridgewater confirmed he was being serious.

“That’s the plan, man. My team knows that’s the plan,” the Louisville product said. “We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We’ll see how it plays out.”

On The Insiders, here is Teddy Bridgewater dropping the news that he plans to make a return to the NFL now that his HS state title is locked in. pic.twitter.com/6XvfT5Zri8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2024

The 32-year-old, however, stopped short of revealing which NFL team he might be signing with.

“Right now I’m enjoying this state championship,” he said with a laugh. “We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 32 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bridgewater spent time with the Vikings, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions over the course of his NFL career. His best season came during the 2015 season, in which he earned Pro Bowl honors while completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Bridgewater’s most recent NFL action came during the 2023 season when he appeared in one game for the Lions but didn’t attempt a single pass.

[Ian Rapoport on X]