When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, it was widely expected that he would be the team’s starting quarterback this upcoming season even after the team also added former Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields. And that was all confirmed with the team’s official announcement this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team’s official social media account announced that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has officially announced that Russell Wilson has won the starting quarterback job over Justin Fields.

“Coach Tomlin has named Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback,” the team’s official account said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Wilson was cut by the Denver Broncos this offseason after two tumultuous seasons with the team. He was considered one of the top free agent quarterbacks on the market and signed with the Steelers shortly after the free-agency period began.

After competing with Justin Fields throughout the offseason, training camp, and the preseason, Wilson now officially gets the nod as the team’s next starting quarterback and he will lead the team when they open the season with a season-opening showdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8.

