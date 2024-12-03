Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have enjoyed exemplary play from two quarterbacks this season. Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson have proven capable of leading the Steelers to wins this season in the starting role, and have the Steelers at 9-3 and in first place in the AFC North.

However, according to one prominent NFL insider, one of the proven quarterbacks is expected to leave the team in the offseason.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler listed Fields as one of the top free agents entering the offseason as the Steelers have moved to Wilson as the full-time starter.

“Fields can follow the models of Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who recently signed one-year deals with teams in need of veteran quarterback help and excelled with good supporting casts,” wrote Fowler.

Fans reacted to Fowler’s report on social media.

“Fields may be with my Jets,” one New York Jets fan who is clearly over the Aaron Rodgers experiment said hopefully.

“I don’t think any of the QBs in this draft are an upgrade on soon to be free agent Justin Fields. Sign him and trade back for more draft capital,” one fan said of teams considering their next franchise quarterback.

“I’d like to see the Raiders give Justin Fields a shot. Young and improving despite being drafted to a terrible spot. Free agent. That’s my favorite realistic, easily obtainable option,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see where Fields winds up. It’s not totally out of the question that Pittsburgh can bring him back.

