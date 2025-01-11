Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, and it sounds like backup quarterback Justin Fields is set to have a role in the game.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to play Justin Fields in the game as they’ve prepared special packages to get him on the field.

“From what I understand, they have prepared packages for Justin Fields to use tonight,” Rapoport said on NFL Live on Saturday morning. “He is finally fully healthy.”

This news comes as starting quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled, turning the ball over four times in the last four games, all of which the Steelers lost.

“I think it’s pretty clear Russell Wilson has struggled a little bit over the course of the last month,” Rapoport pointed out. “He just hasn’t really run the offense as it needs to be run.”

Rapoport seems to think that Fields could provide a “spark” amidst Wilson’s struggles.

“So yes, they could potentially use Justin Fields as a spark for their offense – something they have considered the last couple of weeks, they could do it tonight,” Rapoport said.

We’ll have to see whether or not this plan actually materializes.