George Pickens will not get a chance for a rematch against the Cleveland Browns.

After the loss to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the season, George Pickens blamed the snowy weather in Cleveland for the Steelers’ performance.

“The conditions were so bad,” Pickens said, according to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. “I don’t even think the QB could see sometimes. When you’ve got conditions like that at the opponent’s home field, it kinda plays in their favor.”

Pickens even went as far as to say that he doesn’t believe the Browns are a good team “at all.”

“The conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kinda saved them today,” Pickens said.

But on Sunday afternoon, the team announced

“A big loss. Time for Mike Williams to step up,” one fan wrote on X.

“Oh, the Browns can easily run away with this one,” another fan said.

“They really needed him today,” someone else wrote.

“So who is Wilson throwing to?” another fan added.

“Ouch that’s a bummer,” someone else said.

We’ll have to see how the team performs without him on Sunday.

