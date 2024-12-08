Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their top players during Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Throughout the week, Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Georgia Pickens had been dealing with a hamstring injury.

But on Sunday morning, the team officially announced that he would not play in Sunday’s game.

“WR George Pickens is officially inactive. Mike Tomlin had expressed optimism that he would go to [Tracy Wolfson]. But now, officially out with a hamstring,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

This means that Pickens will not get another chance to take on the Cleveland Browns after criticizing them publicly following the last matchup.

Pickens blamed the loss on the snowy weather in Cleveland.

“The conditions were so bad,” Pickens said according to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. “I don’t even think the QB could see sometimes. When you’ve got conditions like that at the opponent’s home field, it kinda plays in their favor.”

Pickens went as far as to say that he does not believe the Browns are a good football team “at all.”

“The conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kinda saved them today,” Pickens said.

Pickens will not get the chance to prove those comments on the field.

[Ian Rapoport]