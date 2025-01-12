Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

For the eighth consecutive season, the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to win a playoff game, leading fans and media to call for head coach Mike Tomlin to be fired. But it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen.

According to a report from Pittsburgh Steelers insider Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have no plans to fire Mike Tomlin after another disappointing playoff exit.

“Despite a widespread public outcry and another embarrassing early exit from the postseason, the Steelers are not planning to make any move involving coach Mike Tomlin, according to team sources,” Dulac wrote for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sunday.

While Tomlin has been quite consistent in his 18 seasons with the Steelers, never posting a single losing season with the team, he has not enjoyed much playoff success lately. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016-17 season, losing six consecutive first-round games, tying the Miami Dolphins for the longest active playoff losing streak.

Additionally, this season marks the first time a Tomlin-coached team ended a season with five consecutive losses, as Dulac points out.

The team, as Dulac points out, also failed to score more than 17 points in each of the past five games, marking the first time since 1969 the Steelers failed to score more than 17 points in five consecutive games.

But despite these failures, the team will be sticking with Tomlin for yet another season.

We’ll have to see what other changes the team makes this offseason to try to finally find success in the playoffs once again.