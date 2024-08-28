Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more intriguing quarterback battles around the NFL has been between veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye within the New England Patriots organization. And on Wednesday, the team informed fans of when a decision could come on who will be the team’s Week 1 starter.

According to Patriots beat reporter Doug Kyed, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo plans to talk to players on Thursday and inform them, and the rest of the public, who the starting quarterback will be.

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo will talk to players tomorrow and then announce the starting quarterback. A decision has been made, just not communicated. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 28, 2024

Kyed added that a decision has reportedly been made, but has not been communicated to players or fans just yet.

Obviously, Patriots fans are quite eager to potentially hear that Maye, who was selected by the organization with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, could be the starter for their season-opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Based on preseason stats alone, Maye should seemingly be the choice that New England makes on Thursday, showing off his upside while also not turning the ball over in any of his three preseason games.

However, Brissett does provide the team with a competent option if they would rather have Maye sit back and learn for a portion of the 2024-25 NFL season. Either way, it will be interesting to see what the Patriots decide.

[Doug Kyed on X]