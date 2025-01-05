Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots were quick to express their displeasure during last week’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and one New England Patriots player was not happy to hear their boos.

During an interview with WEEI on Friday morning, New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai made it clear that he did not appreciate hearing fans boo during the team’s 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

He called out the fans, telling them to “know their place.”

“I was frustrated. I definitely think I told a fan to ‘quiet down’ in a non-polite way,” Tavai said according to Awful Announcing. “There’s a reason why they’re fans, though. Everyone can say what they think we should be doing… But in the long end, they’re not qualified to do what [Jerod] Mayo’s doing… They’re fans. I appreciate them at times, but sometimes they just have to know their place and understand it’s a work in progress.”

Tavai called for Patriots fans to be more patient with the team.

“Rome wasn’t built in one day,” he added. “Like I said before in another interview, there’s been teams that have shown, you know, a work-in-progress team, like the [Detroit] Lions, what four years ago? When Dan Campbell took over, what was their record (3-13)? And then, these past two years… I’m not trying to compare, but that’s a goal that we’re trying to develop here in this new regime.

“That’s the vision. To get to how the Lions are improving, because that’s the type of team we see ourselves as, as a playoff contender. And, unfortunately, that’s not this year.”

The Patriots are in the midst of quite a disappointing season under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.

New England has one of the worst records in the league yet again and has had inconsistent performances on both sides of the ball all year.

It’s easy to see why fans have been disappointed, but Tavai seems to think they should at least refrain from booing.

[Awful Announcing]