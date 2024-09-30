Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Outside of the team’s Week 1 victory, the New England Patriots have largely looked non-competitive against most teams with journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett as their starter. But despite their struggles, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo doesn’t appear eager to make any changes anytime soon.

Sunday’s Week 4 matchup was much of the same for the Patriots, losing a largely lopsided matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sitting at 1-3 on the year, there appears to be very little hope that they will be in the playoff picture in the AFC this year unless something drastic changes.

What that means is that the organization now needs to figure out the best way of putting the team in the best position to win in the future, which may very well be getting rookie quarterback Drake Maye onto the field at some point this season.

Maye is still patiently awaiting his first chance at starting in the NFL. But it seems like Mayo is in no rush to insert Maye as the team’s starter, telling reporters that Brissett is still the team’s starter.

“At this point, Jacoby is our starting quarterback,” said Mayo via Patriots beat writer Mike Reiss. “I haven’t watched any film or anything like that. He’s been a great leader. He just broke the huddle down after I talked to the guys. We have to watch the film. We have a long flight to go back and watch the film and we’re always evaluating every single position.”

Question: Would you consider a change at quarterback? Jerod Mayo: “At this point, Jacoby is our starting quarterback. I haven’t watched any film or anything like that. He’s been a great leader. He just broke the huddle down after I talked to the guys. We have to watch the film.… pic.twitter.com/ZoFstxpy0z — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 29, 2024

Perhaps Maye isn’t quite ready to see the field in Mayo’s eyes. Or maybe Mayo just isn’t done with Brissett. Regardless, Maye will continue to await as Brissett leads the team into a Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

[Mike Reiss on X]