Over the last three months, New England Patriots star safety Jabrill Peppers has been dealing with a bunch of off-field controversy stemming from an ongoing assault case. But on Friday, the case was finally put to bed, resulting in Peppers being cleared of all assault-related charges.

Among the charges that Peppers faced were assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery against a family household member and strangulation.

Peppers spoke for the final time in court on Friday to again proclaim his innocence before the jury decided on his fate. And in less than an hour, a verdict came back that cleared him of all charges pertaining to the assault, which was first reported by WCVB 5 in Boston.

Peppers reputation amongst fans and in the Patriots locker room naturally took a pretty big hit following these allegations.

Prior to the case, Peppers was a captain on the team, an honor that was stripped of him shortly following the allegations being made.

While Peppers may be off the hook for this more severe charge, he is far from in the clear. While he will not face any further legal action due to the assault, he did plead guilty to possession of cocaine stemming from the same 2023 incident.

With this in mind, he may very well receive some sort of consequences from the NFL due to the league’s drug policy.

Not to mention the Patriots organization may not be too happy with his cocaine use, which puts his career in New England in doubt.