Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Detailed view of a New England Patriots football helmets during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are looking to get back to their dynastic ways. The organization wasn’t able to replicate the success of the Brady-Belichick era in their first season without either legendary figure, and its pulling out all of the stops to get back to its winning ways.

After hiring Mike Vrabel to be the new head coach, and bringing Josh McDaniels back as the offensive coordinator, the Patriots have now made their pick for their next defensive coordinator, according to one prominent league insider.

“Patriots officially have hired former Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams as their defensive coordinator,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Patriots officially have hired former Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams as their defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/9xrK3bTDOA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2025

Fans reacted to the hire on social media.

“Patriots Coaching Staff is getting Stronger while making your opponents Staffs Weaker! Excellent Choice,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Do lions have anyone left to help Campbell out? And Jags finally fired Baalke after they lost out on their top 2 candidates. I mean, 500k fans knew he needed to be fired with Doug and Shad waited until he missed out on Ben Johnson and then a dude who only had 1 offer turned down,” one fan added.

“DEFENSE ABOUT TO GET THAT MEAN STREAK BACK,” one Pats fan posted excitedly.

“Dawg the lions coaching staff is about to be just dan Campbell,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the new staff can get things back in gear in New England.