A few months ago, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the victim of a burglary when thieves broke into his home while he was away at a football game. The incident helped spark an FBI investigation into a string of burglaries targeting professional athletes, leading to pretty a clear warning from the FBI.

NBC News reported recently that the FBI has issued a warning to players about the series of burglaries suspected to be the work of South American organized crime rings targeting professional athletes.

NBC reports that these groups have become known for conducting surveillance, evaluating security protocols, and targeting professional athletes believed to possess high-value items and cash.

Consequently, players – including Patrick Mahomes – have been advised to avoid displaying their valuables and flaunting their wealth on social media.

“The bureau recently issued the best-practices memo as part of a long-standing practice of communicating with private businesses about crime trends, a U.S. official briefed on the matter said,” NBC News reported.

“The memo, a ‘liaison information report,’ urges the leagues to advise athletes to limit imagery of valuables, such as cash, jewels, and electronics, on their public accounts, the official said.”

While this does seem like sound advice from the FBI, it could be difficult for Mahomes. While Mahomes and his family do not typically intentionally flaunt their wealth on social media, both Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes do wear designer clothing often, with Brittany owning several designer bags.

Plus, the star quarterback’s salary and compensation are publicly available to anyone whether he shows off his wealth on social media or not.