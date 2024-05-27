David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several months, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have grown into quite a strong couple, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to think they have him to thank for helping begin the relationship in the first place.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Patrick Mahomes Mahomes made it clear that he felt like he was a bit of a matchmaker based on how he helped facilitate their first interaction.

“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” Mahomes said during his appearance on the show last week, according to Us Weekly. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

Mahomes said that he provided some encouragement for Kelce to give Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet.

“I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it.”

Mahomes then had a pretty clear message for the happy couple: “I’m glad it’s all worked out.”

Kelce and Swift have now been happily together for several months, and it sounds like Mahomes is at least partially to blame.

