Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Taylor Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had the chance to get to know her a little bit on a personal level. And that allowed him to confirm a rumor about her.

Over the past several years, a rumor has surfaced indicating that Taylor Swift is quite a prolific baker.

During a recent interview on 96.5 The Fan, Patrick Mahomes confirmed that the pop star is indeed a great baker, and he’s had the opportunity to taste her creations a number of times.

“She’s made different treats that have been around my house, like muffins and donuts and stuff like that,” Mahomes said according to Athlon Sports.

Mahomes said that his three-year-old daughter Sterling has even had a chance to bake with the pop superstar.

“Sterling’s a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes,” Mahomes said. “I’m not gonna say I don’t eat them. She’s as good as everyone’s talked about. She’s great as far as it comes to baking.”

“suddenly i’m 6 and i need her to bake with me,” a fan wrote on social media.

“Taylor cookbook WHEN?!?!?!” another fan asked.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Imagine being a little kid who gets to bake treats with their Auntie Tay,” another fan said.

“she’s going to be such a great mom,” another fan wrote.

“This is so cute,” another fan said.

“this is so wholesome,” another fan added.

Most people will not get the chance to taste her baking, but it sounds like Mahomes and his family were among the lucky few.

[Taylor Swift Updates]