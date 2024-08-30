Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been an avid supporter of the Chiefs and a prominent fan of the NFL. And it sounds like Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is happy to have her support.

During a recent interview with NBC’s Chris Simms ahead of the upcoming NFL season, Patrick Mahomes did not hold back his thoughts on Taylor Swift and the impact that her NFL fandom has had on the league and the sport of football.

“I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” Mahomes said of Swift according to NFL.com. “I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls — these daughters — and how much they’re loving to spend time with their dad, watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that’s been special to me because she’s, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be (genuine).

“And she’s really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in.”

Clearly, Mahomes is grateful to have the support of Swift. We’ll have to see whether or not the Chiefs actually incorporate one of her plays into a game.

[NFL.com]