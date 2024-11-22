Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was targeted in what appears to be a racial incident over the weekend.

On Sunday, a viral image emerged of a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed in Mahomes’ No. 15 Kansas City Chiefs jersey, complete with his hairstyle, hanging from a rope outside the Buffalo Bills stadium.

The Kermit the Frog puppet is in reference to Mahomes’ distinctive voice which has frequently been compared to Kermit, a comparison he has addressed on multiple occasions.

“I’ve gotten used to it, it’s like the joke that keeps giving,” he said at the Super Bowl. “I’ve heard it all, jokes about Kermit the Frog or about smoking cigarettes.

“It’s unique, so maybe I’ll get a deal from having that unique voice.”

However, the outrage at this incident was not about the Kermit the Frog reference, however, but from the manner in which the puppet was displayed.

The hanging puppet has racial undertones as it is reminiscent of the lynching of Black people in American history.

This incident coupled with the burglary Mahomes and his family endured last month is a reminder that they must be careful.

“Considering the recent burglaries and then to have this stunt with Kermit happen goes to show all of them that they really need to be vigilant when it comes to their security,” a source close to the situation told The Daily Mail.

Those involved appear eager to identify the person responsible to determine whether there was a more “sinister” intent behind the act.

“They would all like to find out who did this, and footage should reveal it. Not to press charges, per se, but just to know that it was nothing more sinister than a joking Bills fan,” the source added.

Regardless of the intent, it’s pretty clear that this act crossed a line.

