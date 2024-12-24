Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday afternoon – a Christmas Day showdown. But star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not exactly happy about it.

Wednesday’s game will be the team’s third game in just 11 days – and Patrick Mahomes admitted that he is not happy with the league for giving the team that schedule.

“It’s not a good feeling,” Mahomes admitted on Wednesday according to The Associated Press.

“You never want to play this amount of games in this short of time. It’s not great for your body,” Mahomes continued. “But at the end of the day it’s your job, your profession, you have to come to work and do it.”

Football takes a physical toll on players’ bodies more than most other sports, requiring a little bit more rest than other sports before players are ready to play again, which is why teams typically only play one game every week.

Three games in 11 days is a tall task, but Mahome knows that the team is just going to have to deal with it.

“All you can do is focus on the game. The practice you have that day,” Mahomes said.

“I try to prepare my body all year long for this stretch,” Mahomes said. “That’s tailoring my workouts, tailoring how you practice and prepare, and the coaches do a great job of taking care of us on the practice field. We practice as hard as anybody, but they know how to dial it back when needed.”

It sounds like Mahomes and the Chiefs will indeed be prepared for the game.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he is all that happy with the schedule.

[Associated Press]