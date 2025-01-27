Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to make history, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t necessarily focused on it.

For the third straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the Super Bowl, becoming the first team ever to make the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. Now, the Chiefs will look to make even more history.

With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs would make history as the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls. However, Patrick Mahomes is downplaying that narrative just a bit heading into the game.

“I put every single season as its own season,” Mahomes said according to Pro Football Talk. “Every team is different. You get new guys, you get guys that have to step up in different roles. I just go about my business and try to prepare everybody to be in the best possible situation to succeed.”

That said, the opportunity to make history is not lost on him.

“Obviously, it will be awesome. I think it will be something that I look back at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat, but at the same time, you just treat it as one season and one Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do,” Mahomes added.

Mahomes has already won three Super Bowl titles before his 30th birthday – matching the total set by Tom Brady. If Mahomes is able to win a fourth ahead of his 30th birthday, he would officially be ahead of Brady’s pace as he chases Brady’s record of seven Super Bowl victories.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Chiefs can get it done, or if the Eagles can play spoiler.